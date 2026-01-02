India's fuel demand just hit new highs—here's why it matters
In December 2025, India's fuel use jumped sharply, with petrol and diesel sales growing faster than earlier in the year.
This signals a stronger economy and puts India in the spotlight as the world's fastest-growing oil consumer—making up a quarter of global growth in 2024 and 2025.
What's driving the surge?
Petrol sales were up 6.7% compared to last December, thanks to more people buying vehicles and traveling during the holidays.
Diesel demand also bounced back, rising 5% after earlier dips due to heavy rains.
Diesel is key for moving goods and powering industries, so this rebound says a lot about economic momentum.
Not just cars—LPG soars while jet fuel slips
LPG (cooking gas) usage shot up by nearly 13%, as factories switched over from pricier natural gas.
On the flip side, aviation fuel dipped slightly because of flight cancelations at IndiGo airlines.
Still, India led global oil demand growth this year—leading the world in how much more energy it needs.