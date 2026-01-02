India's big year: Hosting major global summits in 2026
India is stepping into the global spotlight in 2026, kicking off with the India-EU summit this month during Republic Day—potentially sealing a major free trade deal.
The AI Impact Summit follows in February, bringing leaders from Brazil and Canada to discuss tech and champion Global South issues.
Who's visiting & what's at stake
Later in the year, the BRICS summit could see both Russian President Putin and China's Xi Jinping visiting (Xi for the first time since 2019).
There's also a possible Quad summit with US President Trump aiming to wrap up a trade agreement.
Japan's first female Prime Minister is set to visit, focusing on investment and tech partnerships.
Plus, Norway will host an India-Nordic summit on economic ties, while Germany and Israel are sending their top leaders too—making it a packed year for Indian diplomacy.