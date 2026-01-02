India's big year: Hosting major global summits in 2026

Who's visiting & what's at stake

Later in the year, the BRICS summit could see both Russian President Putin and China's Xi Jinping visiting (Xi for the first time since 2019).

There's also a possible Quad summit with US President Trump aiming to wrap up a trade agreement.

Japan's first female Prime Minister is set to visit, focusing on investment and tech partnerships.

Plus, Norway will host an India-Nordic summit on economic ties, while Germany and Israel are sending their top leaders too—making it a packed year for Indian diplomacy.