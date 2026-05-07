India's fuel prices stay steady despite Strait of Hormuz tensions
India
While fuel prices have shot up by 30% to 55% in countries like the US Germany, and Pakistan (thanks to tensions at the Strait of Hormuz), India's prices have stayed surprisingly steady.
The partial blockade of this key oil route has caused a global spike, but Indian consumers haven't felt the pinch at the pump.
Regulated pricing cushions India, experts caution
India pulled this off with smart moves: state-run oil companies absorbed much of the shock with regulated pricing, and the country leaned on diverse oil sources and bigger reserves.
A balanced tax system also helped cushion any sudden jumps.
Still, experts say if high crude prices stick around, even India might have to rethink its strategy.