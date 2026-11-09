India's fuel prices unchanged after government dropped petrol export taxes
India
Fuel prices didn't budge on Monday, November 9, 2026, even after the government dropped extra export taxes on petrol.
What you pay at the pump still depends a lot on where you live, thanks to local taxes and transport costs.
Hyderabad highest petrol ₹116.15 diesel ₹104.23
Here's what folks are paying: In Delhi, petrol is ₹102.12 per liter and diesel is ₹95.20 per liter.
Mumbai's higher at ₹111.21 per liter for petrol and ₹97.83 per liter for diesel.
Chennai and Kolkata are close behind, but Hyderabad takes the crown with the steepest rates: petrol at ₹116.15 per liter and diesel at ₹104.23 per liter.