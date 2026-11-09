India's fuel prices unchanged after government dropped petrol export taxes

Here's what folks are paying: In Delhi, petrol is ₹102.12 per liter and diesel is ₹95.20 per liter.

Mumbai's higher at ₹111.21 per liter for petrol and ₹97.83 per liter for diesel.

Chennai and Kolkata are close behind, but Hyderabad takes the crown with the steepest rates: petrol at ₹116.15 per liter and diesel at ₹104.23 per liter.