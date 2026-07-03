India's gasoline and diesel unchanged despite Brent 4-month low

OMCs cut aviation fuel and LPG

Earlier this week, OMCs slashed aviation fuel by about ₹5 per liter and cut commercial LPG rates by ₹183.50, the first drop in almost four months. Free Trade LPG cylinders also got cheaper.

Private player Nayara Energy became the first in over two years to lower gasoline and diesel pump rates.

If global crude stays low, more price adjustments could be on the way as refiners update their stocks.