India's getting serious about sorting waste—4 bins, coming soon!
Starting April 2026, India's new Solid Waste Management Rules will make everyone sort their trash into four types: wet, dry, sanitary, and special care waste.
Big waste producers (like apartments and offices) will need to handle their own wet waste or get certified for it.
The old "just dump it all together" days are officially over.
Why should you care?
This move is all about less landfill mess and more recycling—so cities don't drown in garbage.
There'll be a new online portal for tracking who's actually following the rules (which will host registrations, reports and audit uploads), and local bodies can now charge user fees to keep things running smoothly.
Plus, official recycling centers will help sort out e-waste and other tricky stuff.
Basically: cleaner cities, smarter systems, and a little more responsibility for everyone.