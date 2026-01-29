India's getting serious about sorting waste—4 bins, coming soon!

Why should you care?

This move is all about less landfill mess and more recycling—so cities don't drown in garbage.

There'll be a new online portal for tracking who's actually following the rules (which will host registrations, reports and audit uploads), and local bodies can now charge user fees to keep things running smoothly.

Plus, official recycling centers will help sort out e-waste and other tricky stuff.

Basically: cleaner cities, smarter systems, and a little more responsibility for everyone.