India's government considers single national exam replacing JEE and NEET
Big changes might be coming for students aiming at engineering or medical colleges: India's government is thinking about a single national entrance test to replace JEE and NEET.
This new exam would have separate sections for math and biology, making things simpler.
Parliamentary panel members are on board, saying it could cut stress and make the admission process smoother.
NTA confirms NEET-UG 2026 June 21
The National Testing Agency (NTA) wants to make exams more student-friendly by relaxing age limits, reviewing restrictions on the number of NEET attempts, and exploring the possibility of conducting exams in multiple sessions and stages.
After the recent NEET-UG 2026 paper leak scandal, NTA Director General Abhishek Singh said they are tightening security and limiting access to question papers.
Despite ongoing investigations, officials confirmed NEET-UG 2026 will go ahead on June 21 with fresh papers and stricter measures, with efforts to move toward computer-based testing to help prevent cheating.