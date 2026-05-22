India's government considers single national exam replacing JEE and NEET

NTA confirms NEET-UG 2026 June 21

The National Testing Agency (NTA) wants to make exams more student-friendly by relaxing age limits, reviewing restrictions on the number of NEET attempts, and exploring the possibility of conducting exams in multiple sessions and stages.

After the recent NEET-UG 2026 paper leak scandal, NTA Director General Abhishek Singh said they are tightening security and limiting access to question papers.

Despite ongoing investigations, officials confirmed NEET-UG 2026 will go ahead on June 21 with fresh papers and stricter measures, with efforts to move toward computer-based testing to help prevent cheating.