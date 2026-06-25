India's health ministry launches AIR SUVIDHA 2.0 for Ebola screening India Jun 25, 2026

India's health ministry, along with the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), just rolled out the AIR SUVIDHA 2.0 portal to make Ebola screening at airports smoother and smarter.

Now, if you're flying in from abroad, you'll need to fill out a quick online form about your travel history from the past 21 days.

It's all about staying ready for any possible Ebola outbreaks and keeping everyone safe.