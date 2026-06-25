India's health ministry launches AIR SUVIDHA 2.0 for Ebola screening
India's health ministry, along with the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), just rolled out the AIR SUVIDHA 2.0 portal to make Ebola screening at airports smoother and smarter.
Now, if you're flying in from abroad, you'll need to fill out a quick online form about your travel history from the past 21 days.
It's all about staying ready for any possible Ebola outbreaks and keeping everyone safe.
Portal links health immigration surveillance teams
The new system connects health, immigration, and surveillance teams in real time at airport entry points.
By sharing passenger information on one platform, authorities can spot risks early and respond quickly.
This upgrade makes public safety stronger and helps India keep a close eye on global health threats right as travelers arrive.