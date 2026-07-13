India's heat index approaches 50C in several cities amid humidity
India's heat is on another level right now: many cities are seeing feels like temperatures close to 50 degrees Celsius, thanks to a mix of high humidity and actual temperatures around 32 to 37 degrees Celsius.
Bhubaneswar, for example, hit a heat index of nearly 50 degrees Celsius with just 36 degrees Celsius on the thermometer and loads of humidity.
Chennai and Lucknow aren't far behind.
Monsoon shift cuts rain, traps moisture
The monsoon has shifted north, leaving much of central and southern India with less rain since July 10.
That means clearer skies but also trapped moisture, making things extra sticky.
Even Mumbai is sweating it out: while the temperature is 32 degrees Celsius, it feels more like 40.4 degrees Celsius because of all the moisture in the air.
The IMD says this sweaty weather isn't going away soon, with above-normal temperatures expected only for parts of northwest and northeast India in the outlook for July 9-15.