India's heat index approaches 50C in several cities amid humidity

Monsoon shift cuts rain, traps moisture

The monsoon has shifted north, leaving much of central and southern India with less rain since July 10.

That means clearer skies but also trapped moisture, making things extra sticky.

Even Mumbai is sweating it out: while the temperature is 32 degrees Celsius, it feels more like 40.4 degrees Celsius because of all the moisture in the air.

The IMD says this sweaty weather isn't going away soon, with above-normal temperatures expected only for parts of northwest and northeast India in the outlook for July 9-15.