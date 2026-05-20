India's heatwave pushes wet-bulb temperatures toward human survival limits

Mumbai Chennai workers face wet-bulb danger

Wet-bulb temperatures hit hardest in humid cities like Mumbai and Chennai: a sticky 38 Celsius there can actually be riskier than a dry 45 Celsius elsewhere.

Research shows the human body can struggle at wet-bulb temperatures as low as 31-32 Celsius, lower than what was once thought safe.

Outdoor workers are most at risk since they often don't have access to air conditioning or shade, so the IMD now uses percentile-based thresholds in its alerts to help flag dangerous heat conditions.