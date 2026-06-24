India's Home Ministry changes FCRA: NGOs choose from 105 activities
Big update for NGOs: India's Home Ministry has changed the FCRA law, so groups seeking foreign funding must pick a specific purpose from a list of 105 activities and say exactly where they operate.
Existing organizations have one year to adjust. It's all about making things clearer and keeping track of who's doing what.
NGOs face new eligibility, disclosure rules
NGOs with foreign nationals in key roles ordinarily cannot register any more, and expanding activities means fresh approval each time.
The government also narrowed what counts as permitted work (like religious education or preservation of religious traditions), banned using funds for conversions, and now wants organizations to share their social media accounts and donor details.
Tougher penalties are coming for breaking these rules, so compliance is a bigger deal than ever.