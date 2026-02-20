India's hosting a major AI summit at Bharat Mandapam

Expect big conversations on how the world should govern AI. The final day features Brazil's President and a Leaders' Declaration aiming for fair and safe use of artificial intelligence everywhere. The summit also highlights themes like sovereign AI, better digital infrastructure, and making sure the Global South isn't left behind.

Major players are betting big on India

Major players are betting big on India: Google just announced $15 billion for new AI infrastructure and fiber routes; OpenAI is setting up offices in Bengaluru and Mumbai with Tata powering their massive compute needs.

Plus, India joined the US-led Pax Silica initiative—basically putting itself right in the middle of global AI action.

If you care about where tech is headed (and who gets a say), this is one to watch.