India's hydrogen train covered over 1,200km under Atmanirbhar Bharat

The train runs on fuel cell tech that turns hydrogen and oxygen into electricity, so its only emission is water vapor. It packs two power cars with lithium iron phosphate batteries and hydrogen cylinders for a total of 2,400 kilowatts.

Jind station now hosts the Railway's first dedicated hydrogen storage facility, and the train comes loaded with safety features like leak sensors and automatic shut-offs.

After this successful trial, trials on the Delhi route will begin soon, so cleaner public transport could be rolling your way.