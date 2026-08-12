India's I4C orders Google to remove 6 predatory loan apps

India's Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) just told Google to pull six shady loan apps from the Play Store: LoanOrbit, Hisab, Nexus Loan, One Fund, Credit Factor, and Mobile Credit Prairie.

These apps were targeting people who needed quick cash, promising easy loans but then hitting them with exorbitant interest rates on the principal amount and grabbing sensitive info like Aadhaar numbers and contact lists.