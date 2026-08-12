India's I4C orders Google to remove 6 predatory loan apps
India
India's Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) just told Google to pull six shady loan apps from the Play Store: LoanOrbit, Hisab, Nexus Loan, One Fund, Credit Factor, and Mobile Credit Prairie.
These apps were targeting people who needed quick cash, promising easy loans but then hitting them with exorbitant interest rates on the principal amount and grabbing sensitive info like Aadhaar numbers and contact lists.
Google removed apps by August 12
Google was given 3 hours to take action after I4C's notice on August 7, and by August 12, all six apps were gone.
I4C said this move was about protecting users' privacy and financial safety under India's IT laws.