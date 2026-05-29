India's IMD expects 2026 monsoon below normal at 90% rainfall

Indian farmers risk water shortages

About 60% of Indian farmers depend on these rains to grow their crops. Less rain could mean water shortages and pricier food at the market.

The IMD also says El Nino, a climate pattern known to mess with rainfall, could make things worse.

While the northeast might see normal showers, central, southern, and northwest India are likely in for a drier spell.

June looks especially tricky for sowing kharif crops since it is expected to be another dry month.