India's IMD expects 2026 monsoon below normal at 90% rainfall
India's weather department (IMD) now expects the 2026 monsoon to be below normal, just 90% of the usual rainfall between June and September.
That is a notch down from its earlier estimate, and there is a 35% chance it could get even drier.
This matters because so much of India still relies on the monsoon, especially in rural areas.
Indian farmers risk water shortages
About 60% of Indian farmers depend on these rains to grow their crops. Less rain could mean water shortages and pricier food at the market.
The IMD also says El Nino, a climate pattern known to mess with rainfall, could make things worse.
While the northeast might see normal showers, central, southern, and northwest India are likely in for a drier spell.
June looks especially tricky for sowing kharif crops since it is expected to be another dry month.