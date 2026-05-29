India's IMD lowers 2026 monsoon forecast to 90% average
India
India's weather department (IMD) just lowered its 2026 monsoon rainfall forecast to 90% of the usual average, down from 92% predicted in April.
Since monsoon rains are a lifeline for farmers and rural communities, this dip is raising fresh worries about how crops and the economy might be affected.
Indian monsoon shortfall raises agricultural concerns
Monsoons aren't just about rainy days: they're key to growing food and keeping rural incomes steady.
With the IMD now calling the season "below normal," there's extra pressure on agriculture and everyone who depends on it.
If you're following news about food prices or farming, this is definitely one to watch.