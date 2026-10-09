India's IMD warns wild weather as monsoon meets cyclonic circulation
Heads up: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put out a weather alert for Friday, October 9, 2026, saying many parts of the country could see some wild weather.
Expect heavy rain in Uttarakhand, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu, with thunderstorms and lightning likely in Jammu and Kashmir and South Interior Karnataka.
All this is thanks to the retreating monsoon mixing things up with a cyclonic circulation.
Gusty winds, thunderstorms across several states
Bihar, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Uttarakhand might get hit by gusty winds of 40-50km per hour. States like Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, and Sikkim could see slightly lighter gusts.
Thunderstorms are also on the cards for Bihar and West Bengal.
If you're in these areas, or even Delhi, where brief rain or lightning is possible, try to avoid open spaces during storms and keep an eye on local updates.
It's all about staying safe from waterlogging or landslides until things settle down.