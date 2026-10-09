India's invite to Canadian PM Mark Carney hinges on CEPA
India is considering inviting Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney as the chief guest for Republic Day on January 26, 2027.
But there is a catch: the invite depends on whether India and Canada can seal their big trade deal (CEPA) by December 2026.
Talks are already in progress, with several negotiation rounds completed and more underway.
Canadian ministers to visit India mid-October
The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement aims to boost trade and investment between the two countries, making it easier for businesses on both sides.
To keep things moving, Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand and Trade Minister Maninder Sidhu are expected to visit India in mid-October, while Indian negotiators are working from Ottawa.
Both governments hope to wrap things up by year-end, a goal their leaders reaffirmed at this year's G-7 summit.