India's ITBP plans Everest recovery of Lance Naik Dorje Morup
India
India's Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) is planning to recover the body of Lance Naik Dorje Morup, known as "Green Boots" for his bright lime-coloured boots, who died in a 1996 Everest snowstorm.
His remains have become a landmark for climbers at 8,500 meters.
After three decades (about 30 years), this effort is finally bringing him home.
Morup's widow hopes mission brings peace
Morup's family, especially his 75-year-old widow, hopes this mission will bring long-awaited peace.
The recovery won't be easy: it's happening in Everest's dangerous "death zone," with Sherpa teams and DNA testing planned once he's found.
The family wants to keep his green boots as a tribute, as a lasting memento of his legacy.