India's ITBP plans Everest recovery of Lance Naik Dorje Morup

India's Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) is planning to recover the body of Lance Naik Dorje Morup, known as "Green Boots" for his bright lime-coloured boots, who died in a 1996 Everest snowstorm.

His remains have become a landmark for climbers at 8,500 meters.

After three decades (about 30 years), this effort is finally bringing him home.