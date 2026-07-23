India's Jaishankar calls '0 tolerance' on terrorism at ASEAN forum
India's external affairs minister S Jaishankar, after addressing the ASEAN Regional Forum ministerial meeting in Manila, said on social media that it's time for "zero tolerance" toward terrorism.
He emphasized that acts of terrorism will have consequences and pushed for cutting off their funding.
Jaishankar also pointed out India's leadership in regional counterterrorism efforts, especially its work with Malaysia on best practices.
Jaishankar stresses maritime security and cooperation
Jaishankar highlighted India's commitment to keeping the Indo-Pacific safe, mentioning the navy's work against piracy and smuggling.
He called for clear rules in the South China Sea to protect navigation rights.
Plus, under the "Manila Plan of Action," he talked up India's focus on disaster relief, stronger infrastructure, and he separately discussed teaming up on emerging tech like AI, all aiming for a safer, more inclusive region.