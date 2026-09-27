India's Jaishankar meets Lavrov at UNGA, discusses Ukraine, Middle East
India's Foreign Minister S Jaishankar met Russia's Sergey Lavrov at the U.N. General Assembly in New York.
Their chat covered big topics, like the Ukraine war, what's happening in the Middle East, and plans for an upcoming summit in Russia.
This meeting follows the recent BRICS Summit and shows both countries are keeping their global partnership strong.
India, Russia deepen BRICS G20 cooperation
The two leaders focused on boosting India-Russia cooperation through groups like the U.N. G20, and BRICS.
They also talked about India hosting a major BRICS Parliamentary Forum soon.
With US tariffs possibly looming over Indian imports of Russian oil, keeping these diplomatic ties solid is more important than ever.
Jaishankar discusses Gulf and Hormuz security
Jaishankar also met with Iran's foreign minister to discuss tensions in the Gulf, plus chatted with Oman about security around the Strait of Hormuz, highlighting how India is staying active on key issues across its neighborhood.