India's Jaishankar meets Oman FM in Manila over Gulf tensions
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held meetings on the sidelines of ASEAN-related engagements in Manila, where he caught up with Oman's foreign minister to talk about growing tensions in West Asia, especially with the US and Iran stepping up military moves.
Both agreed to keep the conversation going as things develop in the Gulf.
Jaishankar pushes tech and maritime ties
Jaishankar also met with the Philippine president, passing on PM Modi's support for their ASEAN leadership and discussing ways to boost India-Philippines ties through an action plan.
He chatted with the Netherlands's foreign minister about working together on technology like semiconductors and green hydrogen.
Meetings with leaders from Papua New Guinea focused on maritime security and expanding India's role in Asia-Pacific partnerships, while meetings with Brunei and the UK covered other topics.