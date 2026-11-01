India's Jaishankar, Russia's Lavrov discuss Ukraine, West Asia at G-20

The G-20 gathering made it clear that countries are still split over the Russia-Ukraine conflict, so much so that they couldn't agree on a joint statement.

Meanwhile, Jaishankar joined his US Japan, and Australia counterparts for a Quad meeting, where they announced plans for a new business leaders' forum and the first Sea Dragon 2027 maritime surveillance collaboration initiative.

Even with disagreements, these meetings show how countries are trying to work together on major global issues.