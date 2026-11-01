India's Jaishankar, Russia's Lavrov discuss Ukraine, West Asia at G-20
India's foreign minister S Jaishankar caught up with Russia's Sergey Lavrov during the G-20 foreign ministers meeting in Atlanta this week.
Their chat focused on tough topics like the Ukraine war and tensions in West Asia, with both sides sharing concerns about regional security and global cooperation.
G-20 split, Quad announces initiatives
The G-20 gathering made it clear that countries are still split over the Russia-Ukraine conflict, so much so that they couldn't agree on a joint statement.
Meanwhile, Jaishankar joined his US Japan, and Australia counterparts for a Quad meeting, where they announced plans for a new business leaders' forum and the first Sea Dragon 2027 maritime surveillance collaboration initiative.
Even with disagreements, these meetings show how countries are trying to work together on major global issues.