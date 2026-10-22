India's Jaishankar says US Russia diesel deal underscores protecting interests
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar weighed in on the US striking a major oil deal with Russia, saying, "This also demonstrates the importance of protecting one's interests."
The deal, announced by US President Donald Trump, will see Russia send over 300,000 tons of diesel to the US and global markets.
Trump brushed off criticism, sticking to his "America First" approach.
Jaishankar criticizes sanctions, defends Mumbai meeting
Jaishankar also called out the heavy use of sanctions worldwide, pointing out that many countries still buy Russian oil anyway.
On trade talks with the US he mentioned there are usual bumps, but discussions are ongoing.
When asked about his meeting in Mumbai with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Jaishankar defended Mumbai as an economic hub and said the conversations were sensible.