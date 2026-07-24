India's July rainfall 215.5mm but monsoon 16.1% below average

While some areas caught up, others are way behind, especially the east and northeast (down 31.9%) and southern India (down 26.8%).

The northeast is having a rough time: Assam floods have hit over 700,000 people and taken at least 47 lives.

Water levels in major reservoirs are also low, sitting at 63.7% of last year's mark.

IMD says more heavy rain is coming for the northeast, with warnings for possible landslides and waterlogging, so it's not smooth sailing yet for many parts of the country.