India's lawmakers to review media regulation across platforms in 2026-27
India
India's top lawmakers are taking a fresh look at how media is regulated, especially with more people ditching pay TV for streaming and online content.
For 2026-27, they'll review rules covering print, TV, and digital platforms, including OTT platforms.
Committee recommended exploring unified media law
Back in March 2025, the committee recommended that the government explore the feasibility of a comprehensive Media Bill and a Media Council covering print, broadcasting, and digital media under one umbrella.
The Press Council of India is on board too, saying it's time for laws that actually fit today's mix of old-school and online news.
The goal? Less confusion between ministries and better oversight as audiences keep moving online.