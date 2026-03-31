India's liquid fuel reserves can last 20 to 40 days
India
India's liquid fuel reserves can last 20 to 40 days, even with the ongoing crisis in West Asia.
Anjan Kumar Mishra of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board reassured everyone at the Hydrocarbons Summit 2026 that there is no fuel shortage here.
The government is keeping a close eye on things and is ready to support neighbors like Bangladesh and Sri Lanka if needed.
India sources oil from Russia, Venezuela
To stay ahead of global supply issues, India is now getting oil from places like Russia and Venezuela, while also exploring new options in Mozambique and Angola.
Mishra mentioned that any spike in crude prices should be temporary, as India works on boosting its own production for long-term stability.