India's liquid fuel reserves can last 20 to 40 days India Mar 31, 2026

India's liquid fuel reserves can last 20 to 40 days, even with the ongoing crisis in West Asia.

Anjan Kumar Mishra of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board reassured everyone at the Hydrocarbons Summit 2026 that there is no fuel shortage here.

The government is keeping a close eye on things and is ready to support neighbors like Bangladesh and Sri Lanka if needed.