India's Lok Sabha MPs represent 26.3L people, prompting reform calls
Right now, each Lok Sabha MP in India represents about 26.3 lakh people. That's over three times the average in the US.
This big gap has sparked calls for change so that MPs can better connect with and represent their voters.
Government proposes 850 Lok Sabha seats
To fix this, the government is set to discuss a major amendment from November 30 to December 3, 2026.
The plan? Boost Lok Sabha seats from 543 to 850 and reserve one-third of them for women.
If it passes, each MP would represent around 17 lakh people instead, making your voice a little louder in Parliament.