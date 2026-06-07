India's lone active volcano Barren Island reawakened after 1991
India
India actually has just one active volcano, Barren Island, about 135km from Port Blair in the Andamans.
Sitting right where two tectonic plates meet, the island was quiet for nearly 200 years before waking up with significant activity after 1991.
Since then, it's been on and off, with ash clouds and lava flows spotted by satellites.
Largely uninhabited and rarely visited
The island looks dramatic with its black volcanic cone and old lava fields, but it's largely uninhabited: no fresh water and tough terrain keep people away.
You can't just visit; most people only see it from boats nearby.
Still, a few birds, bats, and wild goats call it home, while the waters around are full of marine life and colorful coral reefs.