India's LPG production slips as Nayara Energy Vadinar shutdown looms

Indian government boosts refinery output 40%

To keep up with demand, the government has boosted refinery output by 40% and now covers more than 60% of daily needs.

Plus, 800,000 tons of imported LPG are on their way from places like the US and Russia.

Since March, millions of free trade and commercial LPG cylinders have been distributed across India.

Two Indian ships carrying more than 62,000 tons of LPG are also expected to arrive by April 9.

The government is also cracking down on illegal distribution with raids and FIRs to keep things fair.