India's LPG production slips as Nayara Energy Vadinar shutdown looms
India's daily LPG production has slipped to around 46,000 to 47,000 tons, down from 50,000 tons in the last week of March, mostly because refineries are using a different crude oil mix.
Things might get trickier soon: Nayara Energy's big Vadinar refinery is shutting for maintenance from April 9-10 for 35 days, which could push supplies even lower.
Indian government boosts refinery output 40%
To keep up with demand, the government has boosted refinery output by 40% and now covers more than 60% of daily needs.
Plus, 800,000 tons of imported LPG are on their way from places like the US and Russia.
Since March, millions of free trade and commercial LPG cylinders have been distributed across India.
Two Indian ships carrying more than 62,000 tons of LPG are also expected to arrive by April 9.
The government is also cracking down on illegal distribution with raids and FIRs to keep things fair.