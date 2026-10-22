India's major reservoirs 67% full, southern storage at 42%
India's big reservoirs have dipped to just 67% full this week, way below last year and even lower than the decade's average, says the Central Water Commission.
While central India is doing okay with over 80% capacity, the southern region's storage was 42%, and Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh were also worrisome, with dams in the states filled to less than one-third of their capacity.
Jharkhand reservoirs full, Aliyar dam dry
Jharkhand has four of the country's few full reservoirs but is still facing water issues.
Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu's Aliyar Dam is completely dry, and most of its major reservoirs are less than one-quarter full.
The good news? The weather department expects rain soon in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and some eastern states, so there's hope for a bit of relief ahead.