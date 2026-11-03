India's MEA and Russian embassy flagged foreign ministers' deepfakes
India
India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Russian Embassy have flagged and dismissed a manipulated video and misleading posts attributed to their foreign ministers.
These AI-made fakes, believed to have been generated by Pakistani handlers, popped up before the SCO Civilisational Dialogue in Delhi this month, clearly trying to mess with India-Russia ties.
India, Russia call deepfakes serious concern
Both sides called the deepfakes a serious concern.