India's MEA asks students abroad to register for emergency evacuations India May 11, 2026

India's Ministry of External Affairs is asking students studying overseas to register with their local embassy or high commission.

The big idea? Build a single, up-to-date database so officials can quickly reach and help Indian students during emergencies: think war zones or sudden evacuations like in Ukraine and Iran.

Right now, there is no central list, just scattered estimates and an underused Madad portal with only 41,000 sign-ups out of more than 1 million Indians studying abroad.