India's MEA coordinates with Vietnam after Phu Quoc boat capsized
India
A speedboat carrying 36 people, mostly Indian tourists, capsized near Vietnam's Phu Quoc Island on July 11, leaving 15 dead.
India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is working closely with Vietnamese officials, and the victims' bodies have been brought home.
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared heartfelt condolences with families affected by the incident.
Vietnam detains Phu Quoc boat captain
Vietnamese authorities have detained the boat's captain as part of their ongoing investigation.
Phu Quoc officials say rescue teams acted quickly despite tough weather, recovering all passengers and treating survivors.
Among those lost were tourists from Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala; one injured Indian remains under care in Vietnam.