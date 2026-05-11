India's MEA: Energy steady, seafarers safe amid West Asia tensions
With tensions rising in West Asia, India is making sure its energy supplies stay safe and steady.
The Ministry of External Affairs says Indian seafarers in the Gulf are all okay, that there have been no incidents so far, and it stresses that India is sticking to diplomacy and dialogue to keep things peaceful.
Authorities tracking around 13 Indian-flagged ships
Authorities are actively tracking around 13 Indian-flagged ships in the region, making sure crews are looked after.
nearly 10 Indian-flagged vessels and one foreign ship with Indian cargo have already crossed the Strait of Hormuz without trouble.
On top of that, over 3,000 Indian seafarers have been brought back from the Gulf safely, including 27 just in the last day.
Indian ports operating normally, government monitoring
Even with all this going on, Indian ports have not faced any disruptions or congestion. They are operating as usual to keep trade flowing.
The government says it will keep a close watch and do what is needed to protect both people and national interests abroad.