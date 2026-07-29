India's MEA posts 'South Park' meme countering J&K, Ladakh rumors
India
India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) just dropped a South Park meme on Instagram to shut down ongoing rumors about Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.
The post, captioned "How many times do I have to explain this to you?", was part of the ministry's broader communication reiterating that both regions are firmly part of India.
MEA rejects J&K U.N. dispute claim
The MEA also took to X, formerly Twitter, to reject talk that J and K is a disputed territory under U.N. resolutions.
They called Pakistan's elections in these areas just for show, pointing out ongoing protests in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir as signs of real unrest.