India's MEA says 275 Indians missing in Nepal, 166 rescued
India
India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) says 275 Indians are still missing in Nepal, but 166 have already been rescued.
The government is teaming up with Nepali officials and state authorities to find and bring everyone home safely.
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared that updates on those rescued are being posted regularly.
Nepal receives 1,907 Indians from China
Meanwhile, 1,907 Indians who were in China have safely returned to Nepal, and official sources in China confirmed no Indian travelers are stuck in Tibet.
India is staying in close touch with both Nepali and Chinese authorities to keep everyone safe and help people get back home.