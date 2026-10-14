India's MEA says U.N. remarks on Delhi protests unacceptable
India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has called out the U.N.'s human rights office for its comments on recent Delhi protests, saying they were "unwarranted" and "unacceptable."
The MEA felt the U.N. was interfering in India's internal matters and warned that this kind of selective criticism could make people lose trust in global institutions.
Supreme Court orders metro to run
The controversy started over restrictions on protests against changes to Delhi's electoral rolls.
After some protesters were detained and metro access was limited, the Cockroach Janta Party planned a gathering carrying the national flag at Central Park in Connaught Place, Delhi, on October 16.
The issue landed in the Supreme Court, which told authorities to keep essential services like the metro running during demonstrations so daily life isn't totally disrupted.