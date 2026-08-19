India's MEA warns after UNSC flags AQIS influence in Bangladesh
India
India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is sounding the alarm after a UNSC report on AQIS's increasing influence in Bangladesh.
The MEA pointed out that groups like AQIS, linked to the Red Fort attack, are still a real threat to the region and stressed that fighting terrorism needs everyone working together.
India urges united action on AQIS
The UNSC's warning about AQIS expanding in Bangladesh highlights ongoing risks to regional peace.
India's response is clear: tackling these cross-border threats isn't something any country can do alone.
The reminder of past attacks shows why united global action is so important to keep South Asia safe and stable.