India's MeitY seeks crackdown on Kalshi and Polymarket prediction apps
India
India's tech ministry (MeitY) is looking to crack down on prediction market apps like Kalshi and Polymarket, which let people bet on things like elections and Indian Premier League matches, even though that is not allowed under Indian gaming laws.
These platforms are still drawing in plenty of Indian users, and officials say they are keeping a close watch.
VPNs hinder prediction market regulation
Regulating these apps is not easy because many users just use VPNs to get around the rules.
IT Secretary S Krishnan described it as a "It's a bit of a whack-a-mole situation," situation; every time one site gets blocked, another pops up.
Still, the government says they are committed to tackling these betting platforms that keep resurfacing during big events.