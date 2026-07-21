India's Ministry of Defence launches ₹15,000 crore helium airship project
India
India's Ministry of Defence is rolling out a massive ₹15,000 crore project to build helium-powered airships for the Air Force.
These AS-HAPS will float way above weather and regular planes (at 20km altitude) and can stay up for months, offering real-time surveillance and intelligence at a fraction of satellite costs.
Airship prototype funding up to 70%
The new airships are designed to bridge the gap between drones and satellites, relaying data over strategic areas.
The government will cover most prototype costs (up to 70%) to encourage Indian manufacturing.
After a successful DRDO test flight last year, the IAF is gearing up to equip these airships with advanced sensors and cameras for stronger defense coverage.