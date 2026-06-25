India's Ministry of External Affairs raises passport fees July 1

New domestic tatkaal and overseas fees

For a standard 36-page passport, adults and teens (15-18) will now pay ₹2,500; if you need it fast via Tatkaal service, that jumps to ₹5,000.

A bigger 60-page book costs ₹3,500 (normal) or ₹6,000 (Tatkaal).

Lost or damaged passports will set you back between ₹5,000 and ₹8,500 depending on size.

Other services (like police clearance and surrender certificates) are now ₹750 each.

If you're overseas: emergency certificates are $15 and identity certificates are $50 (no Tatkaal option abroad).