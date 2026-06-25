India's Ministry of External Affairs raises passport fees July 1
Starting July 1, getting a passport in India is about to cost more.
The Ministry of External Affairs just announced new rates for regular applications, renewals, and other services.
These changes will hit both folks applying in India and abroad, so if you're planning travel or need a fresh passport soon, it's worth checking the updated prices.
New domestic tatkaal and overseas fees
For a standard 36-page passport, adults and teens (15-18) will now pay ₹2,500; if you need it fast via Tatkaal service, that jumps to ₹5,000.
A bigger 60-page book costs ₹3,500 (normal) or ₹6,000 (Tatkaal).
Lost or damaged passports will set you back between ₹5,000 and ₹8,500 depending on size.
Other services (like police clearance and surrender certificates) are now ₹750 each.
If you're overseas: emergency certificates are $15 and identity certificates are $50 (no Tatkaal option abroad).
Passport validity periods remain unchanged
Adult passports will remain valid for up to 10 years; minors' passports are good for five years or until they turn 18.
So while prices are up, how long your passport lasts hasn't changed.