India's Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas says E20 safe

Ethanol blending saved India over 1.4L/ cr

Forget those wild claims about sugarcane juice in your gasoline or insects getting attracted to it.

Bharat Petroleum explained that ethanol is made through industrial processes that remove sugars and add ingredients to keep bugs away.

Plus, blending ethanol has helped India save over ₹1.4 lakh crore on oil imports, support farmers, and cut down on carbon emissions, so it's a win for wallets and the planet.