India's Ministry of Power says 42.8 million metric tons available
Good news for anyone worried about blackouts: India's Ministry of Power says thermal power plants have plenty of coal to keep the lights on through late July.
As of mid-July, there's a stockpile of 42.8 million metric tons, enough to run plants at high capacity for two weeks.
This is part of India's push to handle peak summer demand and keep the grid steady.
Coal generated 69.54% in India April-June
Coal-powered stations produced 69.54% of India's electricity between April and June this year, showing just how crucial coal still is for keeping things running.
To make sure supply stays smooth, officials from the Power Ministry, Railways, and Coal Ministry check in daily and prioritize which plants get coal first.
Meanwhile, India has been adding more battery storage and pumped storage projects, so renewable energy can fit into the mix without messing up reliability.