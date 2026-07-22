India's monsoon deficit drops to 21% amid steady regional rains

Good news on the weather front: India's monsoon deficit has dropped to 21% this Wednesday, thanks to steady rain in central, northwest, and east India.

While these regions are catching up (central is now just 13% behind normal and northwest is at 18%), the south peninsula still lags with a 26% shortfall.

East and northeast India are seeing the biggest gap at 32%.

The IMD says "normal" rainfall falls within a 19% range above or below average, so there's still some ground to cover.