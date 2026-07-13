India's monsoon hits dry patch with rainfall down 18%
India's monsoon has hit a dry patch, with rainfall falling short by 18% nationwide as of Sunday, up from 14% just a few days ago.
This dip is making it tougher for farmers in rain-dependent regions to plant their crops, and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) is keeping a close eye on the situation.
East and northeast India hit hardest
15 states (including Bihar, Jharkhand, Punjab, Gujarat, and Kerala) have seen over 20% less rain than usual since June. Some spots are facing deficits as high as 73%.
The east and the northeast are especially hard-hit, with rainfall down about 37%, mostly thanks to poor showers in Bihar and nearby areas.
El Nino likely limits monsoon relief
IMD says most of northwestern and southern India will stay pretty dry for another week.
On the bright side, heavy rains are expected in parts of northeastern India, Bengal, and Bihar soon, but overall shortages caused by El Nino probably won't be fixed by these local bursts.