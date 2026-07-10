India's monsoon picks up, rainfall deficit drops to 15%

KJ Ramesh cites systems, warm seas

Former Director General of the India Meteorological Department and noted meteorologist KJ Ramesh shared that two key weather systems, a cyclone tied to a western disturbance and a Bay of Bengal depression, teamed up to push more rain across India.

Plus, warmer seas nearby added extra moisture to the mix.

Thanks to all this action, India managed to close a big chunk of its rainfall gap in just one week, a relief for farmers and anyone keeping an eye on water supplies.