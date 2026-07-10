India's monsoon picks up, rainfall deficit drops to 15%
Good news: India's monsoon has picked up pace, slashing the rainfall deficit from 38% to just 15% between June 1 and July 8, 2026.
Maharashtra really felt the boost, with Mumbai's Colaba and Santacruz areas getting nearly double their usual rain.
States like Gujarat, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Odisha also saw a welcome surge in showers.
KJ Ramesh cites systems, warm seas
Former Director General of the India Meteorological Department and noted meteorologist KJ Ramesh shared that two key weather systems, a cyclone tied to a western disturbance and a Bay of Bengal depression, teamed up to push more rain across India.
Plus, warmer seas nearby added extra moisture to the mix.
Thanks to all this action, India managed to close a big chunk of its rainfall gap in just one week, a relief for farmers and anyone keeping an eye on water supplies.