India's MoRTH probes online sale of vehicle data, CERT-In audit
India's Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) is investigating its key portals, VAHAN, SARATHI, e-Challan, and PUCC after reports that personal and vehicle data was being sold online for cheap.
CERT-In (the government's cyber team) will lead a forensic audit to figure out how this happened and prevent future leaks.
MoRTH MeitY tighten transport data sharing
MoRTH is teaming up with the IT Ministry (MeitY) to tighten rules around sharing sensitive information.
They have also asked app stores to remove apps misusing this data.
Plus, the Unified Logistics Interface Platform (ULIP) is under review for possible misuse, and government agencies seeking data will need approval from the Transport Secretary, and the requesting officers must be verified through an Aadhaar-based digital signature certificate or video KYC.