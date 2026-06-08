India's National Family Health Survey shows progress yet widespread undernutrition
India
India's latest National Family Health Survey shows some progress: fewer children under five are stunted or severely wasted than before.
But the numbers are still tough: about one in three children is underweight, and one in five faces acute malnutrition.
So, while things are improving, child nutrition remains a big challenge.
Young children: only 15% adequate diet
The survey highlights major differences across states. Jharkhand saw more underweight children (41%), while Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan had jumps in wasting and underweight rates too.
Exclusive breastfeeding for babies dropped nationally, except in Kerala, which improved to nearly 73%.
Only 15% of young children get an adequate diet, showing there is still a lot to work on for healthier futures.