India's National Family Health Survey shows progress yet widespread undernutrition

Young children: only 15% adequate diet

The survey highlights major differences across states. Jharkhand saw more underweight children (41%), while Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan had jumps in wasting and underweight rates too.

Exclusive breastfeeding for babies dropped nationally, except in Kerala, which improved to nearly 73%.

Only 15% of young children get an adequate diet, showing there is still a lot to work on for healthier futures.