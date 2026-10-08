India's National Medical Commission issues new doctor advertising rules

Doctors cannot boost their rankings with search tricks, team up with influencers to attract patients, or make big promises about treatments they cannot prove.

Discounts and referral offers are out too, since they could push people into unnecessary appointments.

If a doctor breaks these rules, they will get a warning and mandatory ethics training first, but repeated violations could mean removal from the medical register for one to three years.

On the bright side, sharing real health information online is still OK, as long as it is accurate and not promotional.